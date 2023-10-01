Pass or Pursue: Should the Cubs re-sign these 5 free agents this offseason?
After just missing out on the playoffs, the Chicago Cubs have plenty of decisions to make during his upcoming MLB offseason.
By Luke Norris
For the vast majority of the second half of this 2023 MLB season, the Chicago Cubs seemed destined to make their first playoff appearance in three years, as they were easily one of the best teams in baseball for a solid two months.
Unfortunately for the North Siders, they went cold the last few weeks and were officially eliminated from postseason contention on Saturday when the Miami Marlins defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates.
There's always next year, right? Yes, it seems Cubs fans are back to having pre-2016 feelings these days.
But before the 2024 season begins next spring, the Cubs have plenty of decisions to make during this upcoming MLB offseason regarding free agency.
Here, we'll take a quick look at five free agents or possible free agents and opine whether Chicago should re-sign these players or take a pass.
Marcus Stroman, P
Whether or not Marcus Stroman is wearing a Chicago Cubs uniform in 2024 is initially his decision, as the 32-year-old holds a $21 million player option.
The way Stroman was pitching before the All-Star break, it seemed he was on his way to setting new career highs in wins and strikeouts, which would have made his decision a bit tougher as he likely would have been one of the top arms available in free agency.
But after some dreadful performances in July, which raised his ERA by more than a point, Stroman then missed more than a month of action with a rib injury. And he didn't pitch particularly well when he returned, posting a 5.63 ERA in four September appearances.
Despite Stroman expressing his desire to remain in the Windy City, the Cubs have said that there are no plans to give him an extension. So he may just have to opt in to give himself a little financial security for 2024.
But if he does opt out, the Cubs could easily still bring him back, perhaps even at a cheaper rate.
Verdict: Pursue