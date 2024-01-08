3 affordable stars the Cubs could sign in addition to Cody Bellinger
While the Chicago Cubs are working towards signing 2023 National League Comeback Player of the Year Cody Bellinger to a lucrative contract, they could also target these three affordable stars in addition to him.
By Lior Lampert
1. Joc Pederson returns to Chicago
Is 2024 the year of reconnecting? Outfielder Joc Pederson is an unrestricted free agent this offseason after revitalizing his career and regaining his All-Star form from his early days as a pro in his first season as a member of the San Francisco Giants in 2022. However, in 2023, Pederson regressed to the mean. While Pederson may not be a consistent threat to make the All-Star Game, he is a reliable veteran who would give the Cubs a trustworthy hitter and fielder.
Excluding his rookie season where Pederson only played in 18 games and saw 38 plate appearances, the 10-year veteran has hit at least 15 homers in seven of his next nine seasons. Pederson has also proven his durability in that span, playing in at least 121 games seven times.
Pederson was a member of both the Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series team and the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series roster, becoming one of nine players in MLB history to win back-to-back championships with different teams. His presence and championship pedigree in the Cubs clubhouse would be a valuable addition for a team looking to return to the World Series for the first time since breaking the longest drought in the history of the sport.