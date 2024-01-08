3 affordable stars the Cubs could sign in addition to Cody Bellinger
While the Chicago Cubs are working towards signing 2023 National League Comeback Player of the Year Cody Bellinger to a lucrative contract, they could also target these three affordable stars in addition to him.
By Lior Lampert
2. Aroldis Chapman reunion?
After signing with the Kansas City Royals as a free agent in 2023, relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman was sent to the Texas Rangers via trade less than six months later, where he helped contribute to a World Series title. This was Chapman’s second World Series victory of his career, including in 2016 as a member of the Cubs. Could Chapman and the Cubs reunite in hopes of winning another World Series together? He’d certainly bolster a bullpen in need of depth options.
While Chapman may not be the perennial All-Star he once was earlier in his career, he is still a capable relief pitcher. The Rangers were confident enough in his ability to help them make a push for the World Series that they acquired Chapman during the season. In 2023, Chapman had a 6-5 record to go with a 3.09 ERA, 103 strikeouts, and six saves in 61 appearances.
The Southpaw would provide an instant boost to a pitching staff lacking experience and versatility as someone who has pitched in crucial games throughout his career and would be able to close out games for the Cubs if needed.
If Chapman is open to a reunion in Chicago, the Cubs could make an offer without having to break the bank for a relief pitcher who is still effective yet in the closing stages of his career.