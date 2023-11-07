5 backup plans Cubs need to have lined up if Cody Bellinger goes elsewhere
If the Chicago Cubs are unable to bring back Cody Bellinger during MLB free agency, there are other options available.
By Luke Norris
1. Rhys Hoskins, OF/1B
Another intriguing option who can play both first base and the outfield is Rhys Hoskins. Like Duvall, he could also be signed to a short-term deal, but for a different reason.
While Duvall might only get a one-year deal due to his age, Hoskins might only be able to snag a lone season in free agency due to the fact that he missed out on the final year of his contract with the Philadelphia Phillies after tearing the ACL in his left knee during spring training.
What that means is that the 30-year-old may have to settle for a one-year contract to prove he's healthy and subsequently worthy of a lengthier deal.
When healthy, Hoskins brings a lot of power to a lineup, as evidenced by the 30 home runs he hit in helping the Phillies to the 2022 World Series. While only a career .242 hitter, he knows how to take a walk (he actually led the league in 2019 with 116) and has a lifetime .353 on-base percentage.
Hoskins collected $12 million this past year, and he may have to settle for that amount in 2024. But even if the Cubs have to pay a little more to acquire his services for a short time, it might be worth it.