5 backup plans Cubs need to have lined up if Cody Bellinger goes elsewhere
If the Chicago Cubs are unable to bring back Cody Bellinger during MLB free agency, there are other options available.
By Luke Norris
2. Adam Duvall, OF/1B
If the Cubs choose not to go with a long-term option to replace Bellinger, Adam Duvall could certainly fill a short-term void.
Yes, he's 35 years old. But only two seasons ago, splitting his season between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves, Duvall led the National League with 113 runs batted in. He also belted a career-high 38 home runs that year.
This past season with the Boston Red Sox, the one-time All-Star hit 21 long balls and knocked in 58. And while those might not seem like huge numbers, they look a lot better when you take into account the fact that he only played 92 games (he missed a large chunk of the season with a wrist injury).
Similar to most of the others we've mentioned, Duvall's 2023 batting average (.247) and on-base percentage (.303) don't compare to Bellinger's. But the .531 slugging percentage is actually a touch higher.
Given his age, Duvall seemingly won't command big bucks this offseason. Honestly, it'd be a bit shocking if anyone gave him more than the $7 million he earned this past year in Boston.
The Cubs could easily afford that for a season, and another big draw about Duvall, who also won a Gold Glove two years ago, is that he can play both the outfield and first base, just as Bellinger did this past year.