5 backup plans Cubs need to have lined up if Cody Bellinger goes elsewhere
If the Chicago Cubs are unable to bring back Cody Bellinger during MLB free agency, there are other options available.
By Luke Norris
3. Teoscar Hernandez, OF
One of the most intriguing options the Cubs could have to replace Cody Bellinger is Teoscar Hernandez, who hits free agency following a solid season with the Seattle Mariners.
After several successful seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, the two-time Silver Slugger Award winner got off to a bit of a slow start in Seattle. But as the summer months hit, Hernandez started hitting as well.
While not the best overall season of his eight-year big-league career, Hernandez slashed .258/.305/.435 and hit 26 home runs with 93 runs batted in.
Again, like Soler, while the average and OBP aren't what Bellinger put up for the Cubs, the power numbers are there.
Also like Soler -- and everyone else on this list, for that matter -- Hernandez won't cost what Cody will. Playing on a $14 million salary this past season, the 31-year-old will likely command somewhere between $16-$18 million per year with a new contract.
And given that he'll likely spend more time as a designated hitter in a few years as his average abilities in the field decline, I don't see him getting more than three or four years, which Chicago could likely manage.