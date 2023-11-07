5 backup plans Cubs need to have lined up if Cody Bellinger goes elsewhere
If the Chicago Cubs are unable to bring back Cody Bellinger during MLB free agency, there are other options available.
By Luke Norris
4. Jorge Soler, OF/DH
As we started with someone who's already worn a Chicago Cubs uniform, let's keep that trend going here with Jorge Soler, who, like Cody Bellinger, opted out of his contract to test the market.
First signed by the Cubs in 2012 at the age of 20, Soler played parts of three big-league seasons with the North Siders and helped the club win the 2016 World Series before being dealt to the Royals. He won a second title with the Braves in 2021, winning World Series MVP, and played the last two seasons with the Miami Marlins.
This past year, Soler was named an MLB All-Star for the first time and ended the year with 36 home runs and 75 RBI while slashing .250/.341/.512.
As you can see, the average and on-base percentage are lower than what Bellinger provided, but Soler certainly brings power to a lineup, which the Cubs could obviously use.
And while Soler will command more than the $9 million he was set to make in Miami, he'll still end up being far cheaper than Bellinger. Is he the best fielder? Certainly not.
But despite what happens with Bellinger, the Cubs will have options in the outfield, especially as highly-touted prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong continues to develop. So Soler could split time as an outfielder and the designated hitter as necessary.