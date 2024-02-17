Cubs rumors: Bellinger agent not blinking, Plan for CF without Belli, ASG to Wrigley
- The MLB All-Star Game may finally be coming back to Wrigley Field.
- Here's the direction Chicago will go at CF if Cody Bellinger isn't signed
- Scott Boras is refusing to blink in the staring match with the Cubs
By Josh Wilson
Scott Boras not blinking... But will Cubs?
Again, Cody Bellinger remains unsigned, and at this point, it does feel like the Cubs are still the place he's most likely to default to. But his agent, Scott Boras, who represents some of the biggest-name still-available free agents, is down to keep the staring contest going for as long as possible.
Here's what Boras told Tom Verducci recently:
“I’ve signed 18 free agents [this winter],” says Boras. “I have evaluations. Teams have time for making late decisions. Often teams do that. I don’t mind letting time go...
Pressed on the idea of his clients building rust by missing out on spring training, Boras denied the idea of that as well:
“I’ve spent millions on sports training facilities and instructors. I can conduct a spring training.”
A remarkably bold statement from Boras, but he does control how the final phase free agency period will go. Boras can probably afford to be bold here.
Meanwhile, it's worth asking if the Cubs plan to budge, either. After a slow start to the signing period this offseason, the Cubs are hinting they're done, or at least close to done.
Worth noting is that Boras also represents Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, and Matt Chapman, other crucial remaining free agents on the market. Perhaps Bellinger to the Cubs is an "easy" one for him to get done in the final stages of free agency while he's distracted trying to find the right home for his other clients.