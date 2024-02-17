Cubs rumors: Bellinger agent not blinking, Plan for CF without Belli, ASG to Wrigley
- The MLB All-Star Game may finally be coming back to Wrigley Field.
- Here's the direction Chicago will go at CF if Cody Bellinger isn't signed
- Scott Boras is refusing to blink in the staring match with the Cubs
By Josh Wilson
Direction Cubs expected to go if they don't land Cody Bellinger
At this point, it feels as if the Cubs and outfield free agent Cody Bellinger are destined to default to one another. But that's not necessarily a guarantee, for reasons we'll get into later...
So, if the Cubs don't wind up reuniting with Bellinger after his image rehabilitation season with the team last year, what direction will they go? Patrick Mooney of The Athletic explored the debate around the position that is underscored by unready youth (subscription required).
Youngster Pete Crow-Armstrong will eventually be the team's center fielder, but Mooney noted that, if Opening Day were right now, PCA would not be the starting center-fielder. Instead, Mike Tauchman and Alexander Canario would likely split duties, with PCA starting the season in Iowa. Mooney, however, makes it clear that there are still six weeks for PCA to earn the confidence of the team and the starting role.
Notably, Crow-Armstrong did not get a hit in 14 chances last season when he was called up to the majors, so as Mooney points out, perhaps the minors are a better way for him to start 2024.
It's crucial to remember that Bellinger can play more than just center field. He can be slotted in at designated hitter or first base, should the Cubs hope to bring PCA up before Bellinger's contract is over, if they end up reuniting with him at all.