Cubs rumors: Bellinger agent not blinking, Plan for CF without Belli, ASG to Wrigley
By Josh Wilson
All-Star game back to Friendly Confines? It's in the cards, with one other suitor
There may be no better way to spend a summer afternoon or evening than taking in a ball game at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs. A historic and revered environment, it's one of the last remaining relics when it comes to baseball parks.
The stadium, since the Ricketts took over as owners, has become a much-improved place to take in a game. Recent renovations have turned the field into a proper big-league facility but retained the historic characteristics of the structure that you expect from a stadium that is over a century old. There's a different vibe at Wrigley than 20 years ago, but by and large, all the changes are appreciated by Cubs and MLB fans alike.
And so, it's about time that the game hosts the midsummer classic again: The All-Star game. According to reports, Wrigley is in the running with Rogers Centre, home of the Blue Jays, for the ASG in 2027 and 2028. The last time the Cubs hosted the game was 1990.
Rob Manfred told reporters recently (H/T The Athletic, subscription required) that both stadiums were being considered, and dangled a carrot for the city of Chicago and the Cubs to get it across the finish line:
“With respect to those two years, I am strongly influenced by two things. One, when did you last have a game? Toronto stacks up pretty well on that variable. I think Chicago is older,” the commissioner said. “The city being willing to step up on those issues is the other big variable. Our All-Star (events), what’s become most of the week, we need certain facilities and certain kinds of support in terms of security.”
It's unclear if the Cubs and Blue Jays are facing off for one of these years, but the most likely scenario feels to be one of those clubs hosting '27 and the other hosting '28. The Blue Jays have played in Rogers Centre which has long been in need of renovations itself. Initially a multisport facility, some of the features of the park weren't set up properly for baseball, an issue recent renovations have started to fix.
With both clubs recently investing millions of dollars in their parks, one would think they'll roll out the red carpet for the league and do whatever it takes to host the big game.
While Rogers Centre is soon to be a respectable ASG host, you can't beat Wrigley. Just imagine the bombs we'll see if the home-run derby is held at Wrigley. Waveland Street won't know what hit it.