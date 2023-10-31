Cubs rumors: Bellinger path to staying, scouted free agent now available, trades or signings?
- The Cubs might be wise to chase trades instead of free agents
- A free agent Chicago scouted is entering MLB free agency
- Despite prospects that could be close to starting in the outfield, the Cubs might be wise to keep Cody Bellinger even if costly
By Curt Bishop
Cubs rumors: Could Cody Bellinger remain in Chicago?
The Cubs are set for a busy offseason.
The biggest question the team has to answer as of now is whether or not Cody Bellinger will be back in Chicago in 2024.
Rival scouts discussed what Bellinger could bring if he ultimately stays with the Cubs and what could potentially happen if he departs Chicago in free agency. The Cubs currently have outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong in their minor league system, who appears to be close to Major League ready.
However, one scout stated that it might not be the best idea to let Bellinger walk (subscription required) and give the center field job to Armstrong.
The scout stated he doesn't think it's a good idea to just hand jobs to rookie players, forcing them to pay their dues and earn a starting role. He also pointed out Bellinger's ability to play first base gives them an option as far as a defensive alignment for him if and when the Cubs feel ready to give PCA the role in the outfield.
This is certainly one way Bellinger could stay in Chicago. The Cubs may have an opening at first base, and Bellinger is fully capable of playing that position.
The scout further stated that an organization with financial resources shouldn't refrain from signing star players to big contracts just to clear a spot for a prospect.