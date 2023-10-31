Cubs rumors: Bellinger path to staying, scouted free agent now available, trades or signings?
- The Cubs might be wise to chase trades instead of free agents
- A free agent Chicago scouted is entering MLB free agency
- Despite prospects that could be close to starting in the outfield, the Cubs might be wise to keep Cody Bellinger even if costly
By Curt Bishop
Cubs targeting Japanese starter
The Cubs may also dive into the international market in their search for starting pitching.
Back in September, Dai Takegami Podziewski of MLB Trade Rumors reported that the Cubs had been scouting Japanese right-hander Naoyuki Uwasawa. The right-hander made a start on September 2 and had scouts from the Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, and Cubs in attendance.
Uwasawa posted a 2.84 ERA this season, as well as an 18.1 percent strikeout rate and a 7.7 percent walk rate over 158.1 innings of work.
Uwasawa could be a very under-the-radar signing for teams in need of starting pitchers. He might not cost quite as much as Yoshinobu Yamamoto or some of the other starters available on the free-agent market, which could make him an ideal target for the Cubs.
He led the NPB in innings pitched this year, and the Cubs could use a starter who could cover some innings. However, one thing to note is that he is more of a pitch-to-contact type pitcher, and the Cubs may want to stay away from that. He is also coming to Major League Baseball from the posting system, which could impact his price tag.