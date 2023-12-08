Cubs rumors: Cody Bellinger latest, Yamamoto disappointment, Hendricks extension
- How likely is a Kyle Hendricks extension?
- Disagreement on if Cubs are in or out on Yamamoto
- Cody Bellinger's free agency updates
By Josh Wilson
Cubs out on Yamamoto, it would appear, but some question to that
Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that the intense attention Yoshinobu Yamamoto has received from big market clubs, primarily in the New York area, has relegated the Cubs out of the conversation (subscription required) and they aren't expected to extend an offer to the Japanese pitcher who was posted by the Orix Buffaloes not long ago.
Curiously, one can't quite understand why the Cubs would be out on a "big market" race considering Chicago is the third-largest market in the country. Yes, Wrigley brings a small-town feel, but the Cubs are massive in geographic placement and across the country due to generations of fans who had them syndicated on WGN.
Anyway, that's what Sammon reports.
But other places, like MLB's official website, still hint that the Cubs are in on the bidding.
Yamamoto is thought to get a massive, massive contract worth potentially above $250 million and could push $300 million, according to Jon Morosi. For a pitcher who obviously brings a lot to the table from his international resume, but has yet to pitch against 1-through-9 MLB hitting, that's a huge vote of confidence that he'll work out in MLB.
Though the Cubs may not be out, they don't appear to be in. Clearly, the Mets and Yankees are getting aggressive. Everyone else seems to be sitting by idly. Maybe the assumed contract expectation is keeping everyone out of it.
Time will tell. The Cubs free agency pursuit has felt a little lukewarm thus far, but there's still enough out there on the open market to make moves that inspire confidence in what 2024 and beyond will bring.