Cubs rumors: Bellinger's wishlist, team's biggest trade bait, STL legend helping CHC, more
Cubs Rumors: Wrigley Field gets new roof ahead of 2024 season
Few MLB stadiums are more iconic than Wrigley Field. The ivy, the day games — the lore is extensive, and it's part of the franchise's appeal. Players dream of climbing the ivy for a catch or smacking a home run into the bright Chicago sun.
Naturally, as is the case with any 109-year-old stadium, there have been significant renovations over the years. Lights were added in 1998, for example. The Cubs have (more or less) done well to maintain the old-time charm of Wrigley while still keeping it up to speed with modern stadiums.
Now, according to the team, another makeover is due. The Cubs will be installing a new roof at Wrigley over the next four months.
"The project will include the replacement of wood structural beams and wood slates with high strength steel as well as the installation of a new roof membrane."
The new roof will be ready by opening day, so there's no material impact on the Cubs. It should, however, extend the life of the stadium and improve the experience for fans. In baseball, perhaps more than any other outdoor sport, a functional roof is critical — even if it's only to protect fans from the elements.