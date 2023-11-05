Cubs rumors: Bellinger's wishlist, team's biggest trade bait, STL legend helping CHC, more
- Wrigley Field is scheduled for renovations
- Mark McGwire helping Cubs in unofficial capacity
- Christopher Morel cited, once again, as potential trade bait
- Cody Bellinger wants to play in a big market
Cubs Rumors: Cardinals legend Mark McGwire helps Cubs in unofficial capacity
As executives around the league travel to Scottsdale, Arizona, expect trade talks and free agent scheming to heat up. At the same time, executives will get up-close looks at their top prospects participating in the nearby Arizona Fall League.
The Chicago Cubs have a few prospects playing for the Mesa Solar Sox, according to Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. 21-year-old James Triantos is hitting .425 with a 1.205 OPS, while Kevin Alcántara — the Cubs' prized haul from the Anthony Rizzo trade — is also getting valuable reps.
Perhaps most interesting, however, is the person who is advising Chicago's young hitters in Mesa. Former St. Louis Cardinals legend Mark McGwire has been hanging around the team and providing insight in an "unofficial capacity," per The Athletic.
It's hard to find a more accomplished hitting instructor than McGwire. One has to believe all the Chicago prospects are eager to soak up whatever knowledge they can. McGwire ended his historic career with 583 home runs. He made 12 All-Star appearances and won three Silver Slugger awards.
Chicago selected McGwire's son, Mason McGwire, in the eighth round of the 2022 draft. That's a surefire way to get one of the best hitters in MLB history to cross rivalry lines to instruct your youngsters.