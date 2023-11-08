Cubs rumors: Counsell's first comments, Morel's murky future, Boras on Belli
By Josh Wilson
Christopher Morel's trade value is a nuanced topic
Another Cubs player whose future with the franchise is in flux for 2024 and beyond is youngster Christopher Morel, who got even better at the plate in his sophomore season. After spending much of his rookie season in the outfield, the Cubs tried him at third base and second base, later being pushed to the designated hitter role for much of the final stretch of the season.
Morel's name has unsurprisingly been thrown out there in regards to trade rumors. In particular, he has been thought to be an obvious outgoing piece if the Cubs were to pull the trigger on a trade with the San Diego Padres for Juan Soto.
Morel is a young player with clear All-Star potential under club control until he hits free agency in 2029. He's one of their most attractive assets if they want to strike a deal for a big star.
Brad Wakai of Fan Nation wrote a column on Morel and the idea of trading him, reminding folks that it's important to keep in mind a Morel trade is not a foregone conclusion. Wakai thinks that, second-base being Morel's best defensive slot, he would be a good insurance plan if Nico Hoerner gets injured. Wakai also points out that if Bellinger ups and leaves in free agency, Morel's power at the plate will be needed.
Morel hit 26 home runs and 20 multi-base hits last season. His slug was second to only Bellinger in 2023.
There's not much room to disagree with Wakai here. The value Morel brings is clear, and he's an attractive trade piece because he's such a good player with obvious potential. While there may be a desire to cash in, a desired asset has to make you wonder what you're giving up on, too.
Plus, Morel is in just year two. While defensive struggles have been evident in his young career, who is to say in year three and beyond he doesn't grow there?
Wakai concludes that the Cubs will command a high price for Morel, as they should, and it may keep him firmly on the Northside for the time being.