Cubs Rumors: Juan Soto trade centerpiece, Braves poach FA target, bullpen plan
Is a Juan Soto to the Cubs trade a realistic possibility? It certainly seems like Chicago will make an attempt.
Cubs Rumors: Juan Soto trade package could center on Christopher Morel
Ever since Juan Soto first began pushing for a trade from the Washington Nationals, every MLB team's fan base has put together their own spin on a Juan Soto trade. Rumors have swirled around him ever since.
Rumors became reality when he was dealt to the Padres, where he would likely play out a good chunk of his career as a crucial part in the dynasty that San Diego was building. Right?
Wrong. San Diego didn't live up to the hype and will likely lose a few of their bigger pieces in free agency following a terribly underwhelming season. This has resulted in rumors beginning again that Soto will be traded to another team.
The Cubs, being one of the major league's most promising futures, could make a huge splash and try to acquire Soto this offseason. But let's figure out how this could happen.
The Cubs would, first, have to pick up Soto's entire contract that he's given in arbitration, which will likely be close to $30 million for 2024. Then, likely the cornerstone piece of the trade, would be utlity man Christopher Morel, who had a great season in 2023, as noted by insider Bruce Levine for 670 The Score. More importantly, Levine also noted that the Padres are "high" on Morel as a possible trade piece.
Beyond that, Chicago will need to include prospects, which shouldn't be an issue for the loaded Cubs farm system. Expect the Cubs to be quite aggressive in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, if the superstar is dealt.