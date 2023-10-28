Cubs Rumors: Juan Soto trade centerpiece, Braves poach FA target, bullpen plan
Is a Juan Soto to the Cubs trade a realistic possibility? It certainly seems like Chicago will make an attempt.
Cubs Rumors: Potential free agent target opts to re-sign with the Braves
Once the last pitch was thrown for the Chicago Cubs this season, their fanbase took their attention to the free agent class. There are some big targets for the Cubs, including re-signing Cody Bellinger to a long-term deal.
But not every potential deal is an earth-shattering, game-altering move. One of the guys that the Cubs were rumored to have their eyes on is the reliever from the Braves, Pierce Johnson.
Johnson, a former first-round pick of the Cubs, was tremendous with the Braves last season. He tossed over 20 innings for Atlanta after coming over at the trade deadline, allowing just two earned runs while striking out over 30.
This stretch of dominance had Cubs fans drooling over a potential reunion with Johnson. But, unfortunately for Cubs fans, Johson has opted to return to Atlanta on a two-year deal. Atlanta may have struck gold on the trade market just a few months ago.
With Johnson off the board, the Cubs front office will have to move their attention elsewhere. There are quite a few right-handed pitching options that could be signed for decently cheap this year. Scott Barlow, Kendall Graveman, Paul Sewald, Jonathan Loáisiga and Daniel Bard are just a few of the notable names.