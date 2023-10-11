MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger's market, Alek Manoah frustration, Mets plan
MLB rumors: Mets are 'Yamamoto or bust' this offseason?
The New York Mets and team owner Steve Cohen spent approximately $500 million in total money in hopes of bringing the team its first World Series title since 1986. They brought in the likes of Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga while retaining Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz. Instead, the team didn't even get close to playoff contention and sold at the trade deadline, notably moving on from Verlander and Max Scherzer.
On the final day of the season, Mets manager Buck Showalter announced that he would not be returning for the 2024 season. Additionally, general manager Billy Eppler resigned in light of being investigated by MLB. With a new team president in David Stearns, the Mets fanbase is wondering what he will do this offseason to improve the team.
It's no secret that the Mets are linked to Japanese superstar starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The pitcher was brought up throughout the 2023 season, given the link to Eppler, who signed Shohei Ohtani as general manager of the Los Angeles Angels, and Senga with the Mets. Just how important is it that the Mets bring in Yamamoto?
SNY's Sal Licata said on "Baseball Tonight in New York" that its his belief that this offseason is "Yamamoto or bust" for the Mets.
As mentioned before, the Mets' interest in Yamamoto is the worst-kept secret in baseball. They were one of the teams that sent scouts to watch the pitcher's performance in the past month. Oh, and that performance was a no-hitter. And a recent report says that the Mets will do whatever it takes to bring him in.
According to New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Mets "might be high bidders" for Yamamoto, while mentioning that a "couple rival GMs" say that they hear the NL East team is "expected to go big."
In his seven year career, Yamamoto recorded a 1.72 ERA, a 0.915 WHIP, a 75-30 win-loss record, 986 strikeouts, and 216 walks in 967.2 innings pitched (188 games).
While the Mets prioritized bolstering their farm system, essentially paying for top prospects at the trade deadline, they are still expected to be in the running for big names. Yamamoto is easily one of their best free agent targets, not named Ohtani.