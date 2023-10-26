MLB Rumors: Juan Soto Cubs buzz, Pirates in on Cuban flamethrower, Braves rotation
- What is Charlie Morton's fate?
- The Pirates are after a key international prospect
- Cubs expected to be players in a Juan Soto trade if he's made available
By Josh Wilson
Charlie Morton has the ball in his court
There has already been plenty of debate over whether or not the Atlanta Braves -- following their elimination from the MLB playoffs in yet another upset to the Philadelphia Phillies -- should bring Charlie Morton back. The Braves have a $20 million option on his contract for 2024.
Those debates are premature, putting the cart before the horse, because Morton has not yet decided he'll even return to baseball in 2024. Some around the Braves have pointed out that Morton -- who turns 40 in November -- could very well call it a career, leaving his club option a moot point.
Morton gave up three earned runs in his start of the NLDS in Game 4, a game the Braves lost 8-3. Morton was dealing with significant finger blistering issues that landed him on the 15-day IL at one point in September.
If Morton doesn't return, there are plenty of quality starting pitchers hitting the market this year including Sonny Gray, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, and more. The other side to that equation, though, is an intense appetite for pitchers all around MLB that Atlanta may have to compete with.