Cubs Rumors: GM Dansby Swanson, Alonso trade update, veteran returning
The Chicago Cubs face an uncertain future, but the potential rumors circulating could pave the way for them to become perennial contenders.
Cubs Rumors: Dansby Swanson putting on GM cap this offseason
In a recent End-of-Season press conference, Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said, “[Dansby] Swanson is going to be involved in the offseason discussions because that’s just how he is. He’ll be in our ear, playing assistant GM. We may take some suggestions, may not take some others. We love that his heart is always in the right place.”
The Cubs are trying to build a dynasty, and Swanson wants to help them create one, as he has his future now locked up with the Cubs after leaving the Atlanta Braves on a seven-year, $177 million contract.
Swanson has bet his future with the Cubs, so it’s no wonder why he wants to be closer to the top executives and management that makes the acquisitions. Hoyer and Swanson have a great relationship as Hoyer went to Swanson’s wedding in 2022.
Hoyer said that they will take into consideration what Swanson wants the team to make acquisition-wise, but they won’t do everything he wants. Kind of like a Bryce Harper situation in Philly, in which he told them to acquire certain players he thought could take them to the next level. Players taking part in front-office choices isn’t new; it’s just starting to come back to MLB as players want more control over their futures.