Cubs Rumors: GM Dansby Swanson, Alonso trade update, veteran returning
The Chicago Cubs face an uncertain future, but the potential rumors circulating could pave the way for them to become perennial contenders.
Cubs Rumors: Pete Alonso Trade Update
It seems Pete Alonso may want to leave the Mets after some of the moves they made at the trade deadline and beyond. After New York decided to replace Buck Showalter, Alonso took it personally, and some reported that the situation got to a point where Alonso almost charged into owner Steven Cohen’s office to voice his disappointment about the situation, according to NY Post’s Mike Puma.
Alonso told the SNY Mets, “He’s an unbelievable manager. I feel really happy that [my time with him] happened, as opposed to more upset that he’s gone.”
Fellow teammate Francisco Lindor said, “He let me be Francisco Lindor, and I appreciate that. He let my daughter run around and love on him, and I appreciate that.”
The Mets may not want to trade Alonso, but he only has one year left on his contract. They could attempt to extend him, but if he doesn’t accept it, they can either trade him or let him walk in free-agency for free.
Alonso was furious as the manager who was known as a player’s coach was removed, but at the end of the day, it’s Cohen’s team, and he will pay a new manager whatever it takes to win a World Series.