Cubs Rumors: GM Dansby Swanson, Alonso trade update, veteran returning
The Chicago Cubs face an uncertain future, but the potential rumors circulating could pave the way for them to become perennial contenders.
Cubs Rumors: Will Kyle Hendricks return next season?
The Chicago Cubs are expected to bring back Kyle Hendricks for another season in 2024, as they will now use his $16 million club option for the ‘24 season, according to Chicago SunTimes.
Hendricks recently said, “I love Chicago so much,” and continued, “I really hope to be a part of this group specifically and going forward with them. Whatever is going to happen is going to be right, no matter what it is,” according to Chicago SunTimes.
The Cubs feature Justin Steele as the ace of the team, while having Jameson Taillon and Drew Smyly as well as rookie Jordan Wicks. Marcus Stroman's future is up in the air, as it's unclear if he will opt-in to the remainder of his contract, and now it seems likely the Cubs will invoke the club option on Hendricks.
This brings up the question: What will the rotation look like in 2024 as not all of these players can stay in the rotation?
Smyly will probably move to the bullpen, as they don’t really need him in the rotation, as his 5.00 ERA in 2023 wasn’t all that good. Smyly will get paid $10.5 million in 2024, then has a $2.5 million buyout in 2025, which would make enough room in the rotation for Hendricks.