Cubs Rumors: David Ross future, Pete Alonso trade, is Cody Bellinger gone?
- Cubs ownership comments on the future of manager David Ross.
- Pete Alonso trade rumors heat up
- Will Cody Bellinger actually leave Chicago?
By Mark Powell
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Will Cody Bellinger return?
Cody Bellinger's opt-out decision is an easy one, as the Scott Boras client is likely to receive a litany of lucrative offers on the free-agent market. However, this doesn't mean a return to the Cubs is off the table. When asked about his time in Chicago after the season, Bellinger spoke in the past tense, as if to suggest he was headed elsewhere.
“I really tried to enjoy these last few weeks. Obviously, there is no prediction of the future. Playing for the Cubs organization and Wrigley Field was really special," Bellinger said. ESPN's Jesse Rogers also considers a Bellinger return unlikely.
“My prediction is he will not be a Cubs" Rogers wrote.
Well then. Bellinger received a prove-it deal of sorts from Chicago in the first place, and he did just that. As much as the Cubs could use his services moving forward, Bellinger's return to NL MVP-level prominence deserves a contract to match. The Ricketts' family is notoriously stingy with their money. As Luke Norris of FanSided wrote, it's not a question of 'should' Chicago pursue Bellinger. That answer is obvious.
"So, should the Cubs enter the Cody Bellinger sweepstakes? Yes, they should. They failed to pay any of their big stars when the World Series-winning team was dismantled a few years back, upsetting the fan base...David Ross needs a star to build around, and Bellinger is that guy. The question is whether or not the Ricketts family is ready to open up the checkbook and pay the two-time All-Star what he's worth, which could very well be $25 million (or more) per season."
The higher Bellinger's price tag goes, the more unlikely his return is.