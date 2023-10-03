Cubs Rumors: David Ross future, Pete Alonso trade, is Cody Bellinger gone?
- Cubs ownership comments on the future of manager David Ross.
- Pete Alonso trade rumors heat up
- Will Cody Bellinger actually leave Chicago?
By Mark Powell
Chicago Cubs rumors: Pete Alonso trade talk heats up
Pete Alonso trade talks are heating up for the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets. While David Stearns made sure to say he wants Alonso to stay in New York at his introductory press conference, he cannot stop the Cubs from at least making an offer.
“The entire package weighs into it. Pete is a great player. He is also good in the clubhouse, and he is also homegrown. All of that matters," Stearns said. "I expect Pete to be the Opening Day first baseman next year. Pete is an important member of this team. He's an important member of this organization, and I think we're really fortunate to have him."
Per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, Chicago still intends on offering a trade package for Alonso.
While it's smart for Chicago to be aggressive, especially with Cody Bellinger and Jeimer Candelario potentially leaving a giant gap at first base, there are some prospects they should hold onto at all cost.
The likes of Pete Crow-Armstrong, who New York will assuredly request in any realistic deal for Alonso, should be off-limits. The Cubs would be better off just paying Bellinger if that's the case, as Crow-Armstrong is one of the best prospects in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline:
"As exciting as Crow-Armstrong's enhanced offensive upside is, it pales in comparison to his defense. Scouts give top-of-the-scale grades to his center-field skills, as he exhibits tremendous range from gap to gap with his combination of plus speed and precision reads and routes, and he completes the package with solid arm strength. He's aggressive in the outfield and on the bases, stealing 32 bags in 43 tries last season."
Trading that kind of resource simply isn't worth it from the Cubs perspective.