Cubs Rumors: Jorge Soler reunion, Juan Soto interest, Dansby Swanson latest
- Dansby Swanson to play fewer games in 2024
- Cubs could boost lineup with Jorge Soler reunion
- Juan Soto expected to be on Cubs' trade target list
Cubs Rumors: Dansby Swanson expected to play fewer games in 2024
The Chicago Cubs blossomed after the All-Star break, only the finish the last couple weeks of the season like a wet fart. Chicago collapsed down the stretch for a number of reasons — injuries, inconsistency, plain bad luck — but the goal for 2024 will be to right the ship and build on the positive momentum of the last few months, rather than the embarrassment of the last couple weeks.
One potential solution could be resting Dansby Swanson more. The Cubs' All-Star played 147 games and put together a respectable overall stat line — .244/.328/.416 with 22 home runs and 80 RBIs — but his numbers dipped drastically after the All-Star break (.225/.306/.425).
Swanson has a reputation for playing a lot of games. He led the MLB with 160 games played in 2021 and 162 games played in 2022 with Atlanta. Still, the only undefeated figure in MLB history is Father Time. Swanson is far from old (29), but he's old enough to start changing his approach. According to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, the Cubs' front office is expected to suggest more rest days for Swanson next season.
Keeping their star fresh down the stretch could make the difference between a narrow postseason miss and a deep run. Chicago lured Swanson away from Atlanta with a pricey contract and aspirations of contention. The goal is for Swanson to reach the finish line, which could require more sacrifices in the early portions of the season.