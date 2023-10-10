Cubs Rumors: Jorge Soler reunion, Juan Soto interest, Dansby Swanson latest
- Dansby Swanson to play fewer games in 2024
- Cubs could boost lineup with Jorge Soler reunion
- Juan Soto expected to be on Cubs' trade target list
Cubs Rumors: Jorge Soler reunion could assuage lineup concerns
Let's say the Cubs don't feel great about their chances at signing Shohei Ohtani or trading for another top-shelf hitter, but still desire an upgrade to the lineup. Well, Jake Misener of Cubbies Crib has a stellar proposition for the front office: All-Star (and former Cub) Jorge Soler, fresh off the best season of his career with the Miami Marlins.
Soler has a player option for the 2024 season, which he is expected to decline in favor of a bigger paycheck. The 31-year-old made his first All-Star appearance this year and put together an impressive season at the plate, slashing .250/.341/.512 with 36 home runs and 75 RBIs in 137 games.
He's not Shohei Ohtani, but Soler is a strong presence in the middle of any lineup. He would add another layer of explosiveness to a Cubs team that generally keeps the ball inside the park. Chicago has a well-rounded group, but Soler addresses an area of need in the DH spot. The Cubs don't have a set-in-stone DH, so Soler wouldn't push any essential players out of the lineup.
Before long stints in Kansas City and Miami (with a brief pitstop in Atlanta), Soler began his career with the Cubs. In three seasons with the team, he slashed .258/.328/.434 with 27 home runs and 98 RBIs in 211 games. Those were the early days, before Soler developed into such a slugger, but the signs were always present. Both sides should embrace a reunion if the price is right.
The Marlins generally don't overspend and the Cubs are expected to operate aggressively in free agency. The stars could align.