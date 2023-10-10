Cubs Rumors: Jorge Soler reunion, Juan Soto interest, Dansby Swanson latest
- Dansby Swanson to play fewer games in 2024
- Cubs could boost lineup with Jorge Soler reunion
- Juan Soto expected to be on Cubs' trade target list
Cubs Rumors: Chicago 'will have interest' in Juan Soto trade
Juan Soto enters the final year of his contract with the San Diego Padres shrouded in uncertainty about his future. The 24-year-old thrived in his first full season with the Padres, playing all 162 games and slashing .275/.410/.519 with 35 home runs, 109 RBIs, and a league-leading 132 walks. He is one of the most feared hitters in the sport.
The Padres' season, however, did not go to plan despite an expensive payroll and several marquee names on the roster. With Soto's contract entering arbitration and the Padres eager to clear cap space, Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation expects Soto to hit the trade market — and, per his sources, the Cubs will show "real interest" in the three-time All-Star.
Chicago could use another power hitter in the middle of the lineup. Few better options exist. Soto would immediately elevate the competitive floor and ceiling of a team that only barely missed the playoffs. It would require a sizable investment on the part of Chicago's front office, but Soto should have at least another decade of premium production left in the tank. He's a star the Cubs should feel comfortable trading for, then paying.
With up-and-comers like Pete Crow-Armstrong and Alexander Canario making strong impressions, along with more established weapons like Dansby Swanson in place, the Cubs' lineup is in a good place moving forward. Soto would hike expectations up several notches and swiftly emerge as the crown jewel of a very competitive Chicago team.