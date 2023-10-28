Cubs Rumors: Juan Soto trade package, Kyle Hendricks doubt, Mets steal
- Who could the Cubs trade for Juan Soto?
- Kyle Hendricks contract extension is not a guarantee in Chicago.
- New York Mets targed Cubs exec to lead scouting department.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Who could the Cubs offer in a Juan Soto trade?
The Chicago Cubs are expected to be in on the Juan Soto chase this offseason, joining the New York Yankees as the only other team known to be interested. Chicago could use another big bat, especially with Cody Bellinger potentially leaving this offseason. The only matter in the way of potentially acquiring Soto would be his long-term commitment, as he's expected to enter free agency after the 2024 season. As Bruce Levine explains, the Padres are exploring offers for Soto due to his contract status:
"The 25-year-old Soto, a three-time All-Star, could be a high-profile addition for any team that’s willing to meet the Padres’ price. The reason the Padres will listen to trade offers on him is because they’re looking to pare down their large payroll after a disappointing 82-80 campaign and want to add younger talent with more contract control. As Soto has just one season left on his contract before he’s set to hit free agency, moving him is perhaps the best way to do that," Levine writes.
Even though Soto will be on an expiring contract next season, a full season of his services will not come cheap if the Cubs were to enter negotiations with the Padres. Some prospects San Diego could target include Pete Crow-Armstrong, who the Cubs surely will not be willing to part ways with.
PCA made a brief cameo in the majors this season, and is one of the best defensive players in the minor leagues. His bat also improved immensely over the last year, which makes him a more attractive target. There's a reason he's a top-100 prospect.