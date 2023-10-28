Cubs Rumors: Juan Soto trade package, Kyle Hendricks doubt, Mets steal
- Who could the Cubs trade for Juan Soto?
- Kyle Hendricks contract extension is not a guarantee in Chicago.
- New York Mets targed Cubs exec to lead scouting department.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: By no means will Kyle Hendricks sign extension with Cubs
The Professor has a $16.5 million option with the Cubs this season, so there's a good chance he could stay around. Recent reporting around the situation is clouded, though, as it's unclear whether Hendricks would be open to a contract extension to lessen his asking price. This would give Hendricks a multiyear deal, and allow the Cubs to have more financial flexibility. However, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers, there haven't been any extension talks as of now:
“I’ve been told that is not happening. If anything, (the Cubs) will exercise the option. There’s a chance they could talk in March, you know, Spring Training. But I don’t think he’s going to sign an extension any time soon …. I don’t discount the chance of signing up another contract, but I just don’t think it’s imminent or around the corner. I don’t think they’ve had any discussions about a long-term deal. The first step will be the option.”
In the end, the Cubs don't have much of a choice in this matter. Hendricks could opt in to the final year of his contract, thus adding more money to Chicago's payroll. If he's not open to taking less for Jed Hoyer's sake, that's not his fault.