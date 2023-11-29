Cubs Rumors: Where things stand on Soto, Hader-Counsell advantage, Dawson controversy
The Chicago Cubs are expected to be very busy this winter. Discover the latest news and rumors about the North Siders.
By Curt Bishop
Cubs Rumors: The latest on Juan Soto trade
Juan Soto was acquired by the San Diego Padres back in 2022 at the trade deadline. San Diego had to give up top prospects Mackenzie Gore and C.J. Abrams in that deal.
Less than two years later, Soto is once again on the trading block, with several teams showing interest in the young slugger. Mike Petriello of MLB.com made a list of teams who could be good fits for Soto this offseason if he is traded. The Cubs were listed as one of them.
Petriello notes that because both Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman are currently free agents, the Cubs have a little extra payroll space this winter. Chicago continues to be linked to Shohei Ohtani, and Petriello further notes that if Bellinger ends up walking in free agency, the Cubs will need to shop for another high-profile bat.
The options are thin on the free agent market, so they may have to ultimately turn to the trade market. Fortunately, as Petriello points out, Chicago has a very well-rounded farm system with players that could be used as pieces for them to make a deal with the Padres for their young slugger.