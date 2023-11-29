Cubs Rumors: Where things stand on Soto, Hader-Counsell advantage, Dawson controversy
The Chicago Cubs are expected to be very busy this winter. Discover the latest news and rumors about the North Siders.
By Curt Bishop
Cubs Rumors: Craig Counsell connection could help with Josh Hader
There may be another Padres connection for the Cubs this offseason beyond Juan Soto.
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Cubs could be in a position to try and add some back-end relief help, namely Josh Hader. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has also linked the Cubs to the veteran closer.
With Craig Counsell now the manager of the Cubs, a Hader signing isn't out of the realm of possibility by any means. Counsell was Hader's manager during the latter's time with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Chicago already has a solid option in Adbert Alzolay at the closer spot. The young right-hander saved 22 games during the regular season. However, it certainly wouldn't hurt for the Cubs to try and make a move for Hader.
Hader is obviously very familiar with the NL Central, and has had plenty of success at Wrigley Field specifically, having thrown 20 scoreless innings.
With that in mind, Hader would be an excellent addition for a young Cubs team that is looking to take the next step and emerge as a contender. It would also be a solid move to counter the rival St. Louis Cardinals, who recently inked Sonny Gray.