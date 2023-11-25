Braves Rumors: Dylan Cease trade package, Josh Hader buzz, Verdugo possibility
- Is a Red Sox trade the Braves' answer in the outfield?
- Braves continue to be connected to stud reliever Josh Hader
- What would a Braves trade package for Dylan Cease look like?
Braves Rumors: Alex Verdugo trade a possibility for OF hole
It looks as if Eddie Rosario is gone after the Atlanta Braves elected to not pick up a mutual option with the veteran outfielder. As such, the longstanding fan desire for the club to upgrade out in left field has been amplified since that decision was made. The question has been and will be what route Alex Anthopoulos takes to try and accomplish that.
Perhaps the trade market could be an option. Specifically, could Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo make sense for the Braves on the trade market?
Former MLB general manager and current insider Jim Bowden addressed that possibility in a recent column for The Athletic ($). Unpacking the needs and plans for every National League team, he listed Verdugo as a trade possibility for the Braves.
Verdugo has just one year of club control remaining and the 27-year-old has been both productive and a bit of a headache in Boston. He was benched multiple times in the 2023 season for lack of hustle and commitment in the clubhouse. At the same time, he's slashed .281/.338/.761 over four seasons with the Red Sox and has continued to improve as an everyday hitter.
The buzz appears to be that Boston is motivated to move Verdugo in a trade this offseason. If that's the case, then perhaps the Braves could fill the hole in left field with a relatively cheap move that would also represent a substantial upgrade in the lineup from the likes of Rosario and Kevin Pillar.