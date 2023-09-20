Cubs rumors: Marcus Stroman's latest, David Ross on the hot seat, Hendricks' future
- The most recent news on Marcus Stroman, and his future with the Chicago Cubs
- Kyle Hendricks' tenure with the Chicago Cubs could be ending soon
- Could David Ross be on the Hot Seat?
Cubs rumors: David Ross could be on the Hot Seat with the Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs have recently beaten the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-1 to start winning again after going 2-8 in their previous 10 games. Many fans are starting to call for the head of David Ross. If they fall flat now and miss the postseason, he might be out.
The Chicago Cubs are building a playoff team, but with David Ross, they've been underperforming massively. On Sept. 16, they played a 13-inning game versus the Diamondbacks in which they lost 7-6, but in that game, David Ross used seven different pitchers, and some of his decisions were questionable at best.
According to Pythagorean Win Projection, we would expect a team with the Cubs run differential to hold a record of 84-67, but instead, they hold a 79-72 record, meaning they have lost in five more games than we would expect.
To put David Ross's career as a player and manager into perspective, he started with the Los Angeles Dodgers after getting selected in the seventh round of the 1998 MLB Draft. He went on to play until 2016 when he retired with the Chicago Cubs, after helping them win the World Series. He was then hired as manager of the Chicago Cubs, and they went 34-26 in 2020, his first season, getting swept in the NL Wild Card Game 2-0 to the Miami Marlins.
He wasn't a manager before getting hired by the Chicago Cubs which were starting to rebuild and needed to get fans in the door, so they hired a fan-favorite. If David Ross can become a manager, it shows that any fan or former player can.