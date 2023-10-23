Cubs rumors: Pitcher extension, Japanese FA target, Bellinger replacement idea
- The Cubs are actively working to extend pitcher Kyle Hendricks
- This Japanese star would be a great lefty bullpen option
- Who can fill Cody Bellinger's shoes?
By Kristen Wong
Cubs rumors: Kyle Hendricks could get an extension soon
Also according to Levine, the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks are reportedly working toward an extension this month. The tentative deadline is Hendricks' option date, which will come five days after the end of the World Series.
Currently, no details of the deal have been released.
Bleacher Nation's Brett Taylor proposed that the sides could look at a two- or three-year deal, and the second year would pay him more than the $16.5 million he was already going to get if the club picked up his option.
Following a decade of experience in Chicago, Hendricks provides a steady veteran presence who can help the youngsters on the team develop and get more consistent starts. The pitcher is entering his age-34 season and has suffered from debilitating injuries. However, as Taylor writes, a two-year, $24 million deal could be realistic: the Cubs get to shell out less annually, and Hendricks guarantees himself an extra $7.5 million in case of injury.
Hendricks recorded a 3.74 ERA in 24 starts this past season.