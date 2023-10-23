Cubs rumors: Pitcher extension, Japanese FA target, Bellinger replacement idea
- The Cubs are actively working to extend pitcher Kyle Hendricks
- This Japanese star would be a great lefty bullpen option
- Who can fill Cody Bellinger's shoes?
By Kristen Wong
Cubs rumors: Japanese free agent Yuki Matsui has landed on team's radar
What is Jed Hoyer up to this winter? One item on his checklist could be getting more bullpen help, and Japanese free agent Yuki Matsui is reportedly on his radar.
Bruce Levine reported on 670 The Score: "The other name that you’re hearing for the Chicago Cubs: Japanese pitcher Yuki Matsui, a left-handed bullpen pitcher (with) 200 saves in Japan.”
Matsui has spent a decade in Japan making a name for himself as a decent southpaw; he recorded a 1.57 ERA in 59 games last season and a career-high 39 saves.
He has over 200 saves overseas and is set to enter free agency this winter, projected to command a multi-year contract worth anywhere from $10 to $12 million in average annual value.
The Cubs are in dire need of reliable relievers for 2024 and could get a good deal on Matsui, who would serve as a cheaper option compared to, say, Padres' Josh Hader. Whether they sign Matsui or not, expect the Cubs to make key additions to their relief corps this offseason.