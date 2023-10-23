Cubs rumors: Pitcher extension, Japanese FA target, Bellinger replacement idea
By Kristen Wong
Cubs rumors: Who could potentially replace Cody Belinger?
Assuming Cody Bellinger leaves Chicago for greener grass this offseason, who are some potential replacement for the star slugger?
MLB Trade Rumors' Tim Dierkes hypothesized that Bellinger could price himself out of the Cubs in the winter, at which point Chicago would have a handful of options moving forward. They could roll with rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong, who went hitless in his first major league start in 2023 but could make up for his lack of offense with his elite defense.
If the Cubs want to lean toward the offensive side and try to replace Bellinger's bat, the club could extend Jeimer Candelario (a safe pick) or go after Rhys Hoskins or Brandon Belt in free agency.
Then, of course, there are the marquee names: Pete Alonso and Juan Soto. Trades for these stars would require the Cubs to give up valuable starters, yet if Chicago can pull off a trade for one of the two while keeping PCA, the Cubs may benefit immediately and start paving their way to next year's postseason.