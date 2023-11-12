Cubs rumors: Trade buzz, Bellinger deal with another star, David Ross's plans for next gig, Stroman good as gone
- The Cubs appear to be gearing up for a future without Marcus Stroman
- David Ross doesn't want a bench coaching gig
- Cody Bellinger's deal could serve as an archetype for another one of Scott Boras's clients with the Cubs
- The Cubs are generating some trade buzz already
By Josh Wilson
Cubs are expected to deal
Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma returned from GM meetings in Arizona with one big takeaway that should excite Cubs fans (subscription required): They felt it reasonable to assess it as an, "upset," if the Cubs aren't active in the offseason trade market.
With players like Juan Soto thought to be "100 percent" likely to move by the trade deadline and the Mets open for business (Pete Alonso?!), the Cubs participation in the market would be huge to upgrade potential.
To be sure, there's plenty of good talent to be had in free agency: Cody Bellinger, Shohei Ohtani, Rhys Hoskins, etc. But trade activity signals how aggressive the front office wants to be on a clear win-now move for a new manager and should set the table for a thrilling 2024.
It's starting to sound like a playoff absence in 2024 would be a huge disappointment for the Cubs next year.