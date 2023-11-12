Cubs rumors: Trade buzz, Bellinger deal with another star, David Ross's plans for next gig, Stroman good as gone
- The Cubs appear to be gearing up for a future without Marcus Stroman
- David Ross doesn't want a bench coaching gig
- Cody Bellinger's deal could serve as an archetype for another one of Scott Boras's clients with the Cubs
- The Cubs are generating some trade buzz already
By Josh Wilson
Cody Bellinger's deal earning them potential goodwill with Scott Boras and Rhys Hoskins
Scott Boras confirmed that he and his client Rhys Hoskins are looking at a potential, "pillow contract," not unlike the one Cody Bellinger got ahead of the 2023 offseason at last week's GM meetings. Hoskins is thought to be of interest to the Cubs, despite their hope that Christopher Morel might be retreated as a first baseman after trying most positions around the diamond.
Hoskins would be a great add, assuming he can recapture his potential from before. Sound familiar to what was said about Bellinger last offseason?
The Cubs proved to be a great landing spot for a player in need of a one-year reset, whether it be looking to get their game back on track after a multi-year slump or recovering from injury. Hoskins was slated to get back to the Phillies for the World Series were they to make it, so he'll be ready to go for spring training in April. He'd fill a hole at first base for the Cubs who flopped with a Trey Mancini signing last offseason.
It's not that far-fetched to assume the appreciation the Cubs helped Boras's other client, Bellinger, get in 2023 will earn them some positive nudging from Boras this time around, too.