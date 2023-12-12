Cubs rumors: No bidding war for Yamamoto, FA pitcher targeted, Morel's future
- DH spot remains open for Christopher Morel as Cubs look for position
- Cubs target Japanese southpaw Shōta Imanaga
- No bidding war for Chicago in Yoshinobu Yamamoto pursuit
Cubs Rumors: Chicago won't engage in Yoshinobu Yamamoto bidding war
The reporting from Jon Heyman of the New York Post is that every major-market franchise is interested in Yoshinobu Yamamoto. That includes Chicago, as the Cubs need to pivot quickly away from Shohei Ohtani to address roster concerns and deliver Counsell a competitive group. If the goal is to enhance the pitching staff, there's no better option left on the market than Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Not only does Yamamoto possess elite stuff — he's a three-time MVP in the NPB, back-to-back-to-back — but he's 25 years old. He is going to get a lengthy contract, potentially in excess of $300 million, because of his potential for longevity. Whichever team lands Yamamoto will have a young star with enough talent to compete for Cy Young for the next decade.
Therein lies the problem for Chicago, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Chicago will toss its hat in the ring for Yamamoto, but the Cubs don't plan on engaging in a bidding war for the right-handed hurler if the New York teams try to "one-up" each other as GMs around the league expect.
The Yankees and Mets appear to be jockeying for the title of "favorite" in the Yamamoto sweepstakes. That said, the 25-year-old has also met with the San Francisco Giants, while the Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and St. Louis Cardinals also profile as long-shot threats. The Cubs aren't the only team in the mix, and therefore it's difficult to imagine a bidding war not unfolding. Yamamoto is too talented. He will demand multiple efforts from interested suitors.
That means we can probably scratch Yamamoto off the Chicago wishlist for now. The Cubs aren't technically out of the mix, but unless Jed Hoyer and the front office change their approach, it's only a matter of time until the Cubs are left in the dust.