Cubs rumors: No bidding war for Yamamoto, FA pitcher targeted, Morel's future
- DH spot remains open for Christopher Morel as Cubs look for position
- Cubs target Japanese southpaw Shōta Imanaga
- No bidding war for Chicago in Yoshinobu Yamamoto pursuit
Cubs Rumors: Shota Imanaga on Chicago's free agency radar
While the bulk of the MLB world is focused on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, he's not the only accomplished Japanese pitcher set to debut for American audiences in 2024. Shota Imanaga, who spent last season with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, is also set to pick an MLB team in the weeks to come. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the 30-year-old could demand north of $20 million annually.
Among the teams interested in Imanaga, per Morosi, are the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and — you guessed it — the Chicago Cubs.
Imanaga was the winning pitcher in the World Baseball Classic gold medal game. He was prolific in NPB last season, going 7-4 in 22 starts with a 2.80 ERA and 1.054 WHIP, registering 174 strikeouts in 148.0 innings pitched. He won't get the same contract length as Yamamoto, but he should provide immediate value on the mound. He's the perfect Yamamoto backup plan for a team in the Cubs' position, with a need to strengthen their rotation.
Chicago has an All-Star on the rise in Justin Steele, but the rotation is otherwise shrouded in uncertainty. The impending exit of Marcus Stroman stings, even if injuries and inconsistency held him back in 2023. The Cubs have missed on all the winter's biggest names to date. There's a clear directive to compete under newly hired manager Craig Counsell, but even the MLB's best bullpen orchestrator needs a solid foundation of starters.
Imanaga is not No. 1 ace material, but he should carve out a solid MLB career. The Cubs are wise to make inquiries.