Cubs rumors: No bidding war for Yamamoto, FA pitcher targeted, Morel's future
Cubs Rumors: Christopher Morel working out at various positions
Christopher Morel emerged as one of the Chicago Cubs' brightest stars last season, slashing .247/.313/.508 with 26 home runs and 70 RBIs in 388 ABs. He's also 24 years old, which makes him an essential piece of the Cubs' long-term puzzle. On paper, at least.
There was a point not long ago when Morel felt like trade bait, rather than a franchise cornerstone. The Cubs were briefly interested in Shohei Ohtani, who would have taken Morel's assigned DH spot. Chicago used Morel at various positions in the field last season, but he struggled consistently. He registered -7 outs above average. The Cubs prioritize defense more than the average club, and Morel didn't deliver.
Now that Chicago has whiffed on the offseason's heavy-hitters, Morel appears to be locked into the future plans. New manager Craig Counsell said Morel deserves a spot in the lineup. Now, it's just a matter of figuring out his place in the field.
"He's earned his way into a lineup, there's no question about that. He's an exciting young hitter."
According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Morel has been practicing at various spots for the Águilas Cibaeñas in the Dominican Winter League. He has been primarily slotted at third base, while also receiving reps at second base and in all three outfield positions. Also of note, Morel has been getting pregame work in at first base, a position Cubs president Jed Hoyer "floated" as a possibility in November.
"We've sent some coaches down there to work with him,” said Cubs GM Carter Hawkins. “He's getting a lot of pregame work in and is excited about that aspect of things. And, honestly, him playing third is beneficial for us as well. I think that's a potential positional fit for him, too. And really, any reps he's getting on defense are going to be great for us."
In short, the Cubs are maintaining optionality as far as Morel's position is concerned. He's young enough to grow into a positive defender, but Chicago would probably benefit from nailing down a specific position he can focus on. With Cody Bellinger halfway out the door and Jeimer Candelario gone for good, first base is a position of need for Chicago. It also demands far less defensively than third base.