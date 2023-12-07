MLB Rumors: Yamamoto market narrows, Cubs Morel surprise, Red Sox recruiting
- Rafael Devers recruits Martin Maldonado to Red Sox with IG post
- Cubs might keep Christopher Morel instead of trading him
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto narrows field to seven teams
MLB Rumors: Rafael Devers recruits Martin Maldonado to Red Sox on Instagram
The Boston Red Sox are expected to be major players in free agency under Craig Breslow. While the Shohei Ohtani pursuit appears to have fizzled out, a number of impactful free agents remain. Third baseman Rafael Devers, fresh off his second Silver Slugger award, appears to have one in mind.
Devers took to Instagram to subtly hint at the potential signing of veteran catcher Martin Maldonado.
Maldonado is known to have multiple suitors, including the incumbent Houston Astros. Maldy spent the last 4.5 seasons in Houston, winning the 2022 World Series and becoming a beloved member of the clubhouse. He's a favorite of Astros pitchers and coaches alike. Dusty Baker won't return in 2024, but Maldonado still has supporters in the organization.
That said, the Astros plan to elevate Yainer Diaz to full-time starter, which opens the door for Maldonado to seek a bigger opportunity elsewhere. The 37-year-old could be drawn to the historic allure of the Red Sox franchise.
It's also fair to question whether or not the Red Sox should target Maldonado, whose reputation far exceeds his output at this stage of his career. Maldonado's ability to connect with pitchers and call a game has undeniable value, but he's mostly ineffective at the plate. He slashed .191/.258/.348 with 15 home runs and 33 RBIs in 362 AB last season. There's still some pop behind his swing, but Maldonado's inability to consistently make contact and get on base in a sizable strike against him.
The Red Sox could be persuaded by Maldonado's defensive acumen and affordability, however. Not to mention obvious support for Maldonado in the locker room, starting with one of the team's best players in Devers.