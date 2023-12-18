Dak Prescott has classy response when asked about borderline dirty hit by Bills
The Buffalo Bills dominated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. While Dak Prescott struggled, he wasn't bothered by some tough hits from Bills defenders.
By Mark Powell
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had arguably his worst game of the 2023 season on Sunday. Dak entered the game as a possible MVP frontrunner, and left it with fans wondering if this was the 'same old Cowboys'. Buffalo needed a win to keep their postseason hopes alive, and they secured one at Prescott's expense.
Dak took some nasty hits early and often in Dallas' loss to the Bills. In fact, it's curious that Buffalo didn't draw more flags for boderline late tackles on Prescott.
Jussstttt a little late there, pal. Yet, no flag was thrown.
Normally I am not one to insist the Cowboys deserve more calls, but in this case the officiating crew missed a bundle. Prescott is one of the best quarterbacks in football and ought to be protected as such. If anyone knows the Cowboys pain, it's Bills fans, as Josh Allen takes far too much punishment in his own right.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott refused to make excuses for his performance
“I feel great. No impact on how I played today. … I wish I could say that they did," Prescott said when asked about the Bills late hits, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
While I admired Prescott for not taking the out, missed calls like these are infuriating for any fanbase. As FanSided's Alicia de Artola notes, the NFL needs to be more consistent in their decision making.
"Still, the league has put an emphasis on protecting quarterbacks. Injuries at that position are felt especially hard and examples of quarterbacks getting injured are common around the league each week. The last thing the NFL wants is an MVP candidate and quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys to be knocked out of a game because a defender went high."
Buffalo was lucky not to be a man down, not that it would've made a major difference in the end result.