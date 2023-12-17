Are the Bills targeting Dak Prescott? Cowboys fans furious about 'dirty' hits
Multiple questionable hits by Bills defenders on Dak Prescott had Cowboys Twitter in an uproar.
Dak Prescott took a beating against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, prompting Dallas Cowboys fans to wonder if the defense was playing dirty.
Well, more accurately, those fans outright accused the Bills defense of engaging in head-hunting.
Prescott took several hard hits during the matchup in Buffalo, including this one with some pretty clear helmet-to-helmet contact from Tyrel Dodson.
That wasn't the first incident either. Sparks flew after Prescott was hit during a slide earlier in the game. Taylor Rapp was flagged for a late hit while Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin was flagged for shoving the defender on the sideline after the play.
Both plays resulted in unnecessary roughness penalties for the Bills.
Cowboys fans want ejections for Bills hits on Dak Prescott
Given the nature of those two hits, Cowboys fans felt that Prescott was being targeted.
Inconsistency with how ejections are handed out has always been a frustration for NFL fans. In this case, the fact that Prescott didn't slide is probably what saved Dodson from being removed form the game.
Still, the league has put an emphasis on protecting quarterbacks. Injuries at that position are felt especially hard and examples of quarterbacks getting injured are common around the league each week. The last thing the NFL wants is an MVP candidate and quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys to be knocked out of a game because a defender went high.
The Cowboys fell behind 14-0 early before finally getting on the board with a field goal midway through the second quarter. Prescott was just 4-of-9 for 37 yards passing in the first half. He did run for 18 yards on two carries but Dallas' offense struggled to get things going while the Bills mounted multiple long scoring drives as the Cowboys defense struggled to get off the field.