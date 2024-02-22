Dallas Cowboys are backed into a corner with Dak Prescott contract extension
Dak Prescott holds all the cards in contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys.
By Lior Lampert
With one year remaining on his current contract, Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly expected to “reset” the market with his next deal, per Bleacher Report’s NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
After a second-place finish on the 2023 AP MVP voting ballot and leading the Cowboys to a 12-5 record for a third consecutive season, Prescott is looking to cash in on the career-best performance he had this season.
Entering 2024, Prescott has a cap hit worth roughly $59.4 million. Dallas cannot franchise tag their signal-caller for 2025 due to the structure of his contract, so he holds leverage in negotiations between the two sides as they look to find common ground.
Prescott has the Cowboys and owner/general manager Jerry Jones exactly where he wants them — backed into a corner.
Dak Prescott has leverage over Dallas Cowboys in contract discussions
Who could Jones possibly find to step in and do a better job than a quarterback who led his team to a 73-41 record, five playoff appearances, and four NFC East divisional crowns in his eight seasons with the franchise?
The Cowboys have disappointed and fallen short of their ultimate goal upon reaching the postseason, but plenty of blame can be pointed out around the team – Prescott isn’t the only (or main reason) for their shortcomings in January football.
So, does Dallas risk playing hardball with Prescott in extension talks? Do they give him what he wants? Or, do they try to work out a short-term resolution to ease their cap burden for 2024 and reconvene next offseason?
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio suggested a contract restructure that could spread his massive 2024 cap hit across multiple seasons, giving the Cowboys financial flexibility next offseason if Prescott agrees.
While it’d help Dallas now, the decision may not be optimal for 2025 and beyond, even if Prescott leaves the Cowboys after next season.