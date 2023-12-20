3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys can win the Super Bowl and 1 reason they won’t
There are times they look the part of a Super Bowl champion. The Dallas Cowboys have the talent to win it all. Here are three reasons they could and one big reason they won’t.
Why Dallas Cowboys won’t win Super Bowl: A shaky run defense could be the team’s undoing
First things first. Back in Week 5 on a Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium, Mike McCarthy’s talented team was completely overwhelmed by the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys were dusted, 42-10, and lost the total yardage battle, 421-197. Quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown only seven interceptions in 14 outings this season, but three came in the prime-time loss to Kyle Shanahan’s club.
So, what’s the point? The 32-point setback was the third straight loss by the Cowboys to this NFC West powerhouse. Those other setbacks came in the 2021 and 2022 playoffs. Will there be a rematch in the postseason this year?
In that game, the Niners ran for 170 yards. Last Sunday at Orchard Park, Dan Quinn’s defense was gashed for 266 yards on the ground. The Cowboys now rank 19th in the league against the run. Keep in mind that the Bills were not the first team to run for a double c-note at the expense of Quinn’s defenders. A 28-16 loss at Arizona in Week 3 saw Dallas surrender 222 yards rushing to the Cardinals.
In 10 wins this season, the Cowboys have allowed 87.7 yards on the ground. In four losses, that total surges to a disturbing 191.8 yards rushing. It’s something that bears watching as the season winds down.