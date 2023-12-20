3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys can win the Super Bowl and 1 reason they won’t
There are times they look the part of a Super Bowl champion. The Dallas Cowboys have the talent to win it all. Here are three reasons they could and one big reason they won’t.
2. Quarterback Dak Prescott has been more efficient
Two years ago, the Dallas Cowboys led the NFL in scoring with 530 points. That team totaled 55 offensive touchdowns and also got nine returns for scores. The 2023 edition has seen the offensive unit reach the end zone 41 times, while the Cowboys’ defense and special teams have come up with seven touchdowns
This year, Dak Prescott has not only been highly productive but has cut down on the miscues. In 2021, he threw a career-high 37 TD passes. However, there were 10 interceptions and 14 fumbles, six of which were lost.
This season, he’s struck for 28 scores through the air, compared to only seven interceptions. This season, Prescott has lost only one of his two fumbles. A year ago, he tied for the NFL lead with 15 interceptions and they came in only 12 games. Better ball security has been the key to his improved play.
1. Dan Quinn’s big-play unit knows its way to the end zone
The Cowboys led the NFL in takeaways in both 2021 and 2022. They were the first team since the 1972-74 Pittsburgh Steelers to lead the league in this category in back-to-back seasons. In 14 games in 2023, the club has come up with 13 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries. Dallas has forced 21 turnovers, four short of league co-leaders Jacksonville and San Francisco (25).
Eight of those 13 interceptions have come courtesy of second-year cornerback DaRon Bland, a fifth-round pick in 2022. He’s returned five of those thefts for touchdowns, a single-season NFL record. Relentless Micah Parsons is among the league leaders with 12.5 sacks. Quinn’s unit has totaled 40 QB traps. Only the Miami Dolphins (441) have scored more points than the Cowboys (431), a total aided by seven return TDs.