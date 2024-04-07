Dawn Staley thanks Caitlin Clark with classy message after South Carolina’s title win
"Caitlin Clark, you are one of the GOATS of our game."
On top of being a now-three-time national champion as the head coach, Dawn Staley is the epitome of a class act.
Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks beat Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Women's NCAA Tournament national championship game on Sunday, 87-75.
Even as she celebrated with her team, Staley insisted on giving love and respect to the opposition, specifically Clark.
"I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport," Staley said to close out the trophy presentation. "She carried a heavy load for our sport. And it's not going to stop here on a collegiate tour. When she is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft she's going to lift that league up as well. Caitlin Clark, if you're out there, you are one of the GOATS of our game and we appreciate you."
Staley is a true advocate for the women's game and she recognizes Clark's stature as a symbol of that game. Even in defeat, she's worth celebrating, especially after her second 30-point showing in a national title loss.
They say, "Heavy is the head that wears the crown." Staley, Kamilla Cardoso and the undefeated Gamecocks are currently wearing the crown but Clark truly has been shouldering the weight of expectation for two years now. Every spotlight has been on her and she's lived up to the hype at every turn.
There was greatness on display across the board in the title game. Clark's individual ability was apparent but the team accomplishment for South Carolina also deserves to be celebrated. The Gamecocks completed a 38-0 season, perfection.
Cardoso was dominant on the boards with 17 rebounds, 15 points and three blocks in her college finale.
Freshman Tess Johnson came off the bench to lead her team in scoring with 19 points.