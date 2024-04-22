Denver Broncos QB depth chart after depressing Zach Wilson trade
Reviewing the Denver Broncos QB depth chart after acquiring Zach Wilson.
The Denver Broncos QB room was always going to have a new look this offseason after releasing Russell Wilson. What it would look like remained to be seen, but it was going to be different. Even the biggest Broncos pessimists couldn't have predicted this.
The Broncos have acquired Zach Wilson in a trade with the New York Jets. Why? I have no idea. I guess when you can get your hands on one of the biggest NFL Draft busts in history you have to?
Perhaps Sean Payton and/or George Paton see something there with Wilson that they think they can use to make him a functional NFL quarterback. What we've seen in his NFL career thus far has been brutal, to say the least.
Wilson is only part of one of, if not the worst QB room in the NFL. Let's meet the other members.
Broncos QB depth chart after acquiring Zach Wilson
Here is what the Broncos QB depth chart looks like after acquiring Zach Wilson according to ESPN:
1. Jarrett Stidham
2. Zach Wilson
3. Ben DiNucci
Yikes. Just yikes.
On the bright side, I guess there will be a fun quarterback controversy to monitor in Denver. Well, maybe not fun, but interesting.
Wilson will presumably have a shot at the QB1 spot with Jarrett Stidham as the other quarterback in competition. Hopefully, for Broncos fans' sake, Denver will find a way to select a QB to start over both of them, but the draft is still days away.
Stidham is listed as the No. 1 option likely because he has already played in Denver before. He served as Wilson's backup last season and appeared in two games, completing 60.6% of his throws for two touchdowns and one interception. In 16 career appearances (four starts) the 27-year-old has completed 59.4% of his throws for eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. Not much there.
Wilson was supposed to be a backup for the Jets, learning behind Aaron Rodgers last season, but when Rodgers went down with his Achilles injury, he had to step in and take over as the QB1. He'd predictably struggle, completing 60.1% of his throws for eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games (11 starts).
The third QB on the depth chart is Ben DiNucci, a player who appeared in three games and started one for the Cowboys back in 2020. That's his only NFL experience. The hope is that Denver won't have to use him, but with so much uncertainty in front, the former Pitt QB might see some action.
With Denver trading for Wilson and Wilson being a former No. 2 overall pick, there's a good chance he'll have a shot at earning the starting role even if his history suggests he's anything but a starter. It's a shame, but that's where we are after this trade.